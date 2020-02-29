The Kentucky Democratic Party is calling on a state senator to resign over “homophobic remarks” he made at a campaign event for a special election.
Over the weekend, Sen. Phillip Wheeler, R-Pikeville, passed around a photo to a crowd in Sandy Hook of Gov. Andy Beshear posing with drag queens at the state Capitol last week, saying the Democratic Party is corrupting children.
“These are the values that the Democratic Party of today is out there trying to convince our children is the right way to live,” said Wheeler, who was speaking at a campaign event for House District 99 Republican candidate Richard White on Saturday.
“This is not only a fight for the soul of America,” Wheeler said. “It’s a fight against evil for just the forces of decency.”
White defeated Democrat Bill Redwine by about 1,000 votes in a special election on Tuesday to flip the seat of former Democratic leader Rocky Adkins, who held the seat for more than 30 years before he went to work in Beshear’s administration.
Kentucky Democrats pounced on Wheeler for his comments, with party spokeswoman Marisa McNee calling the senator “an embarrassment to the commonwealth of Kentucky.”
Wheeler’s “hateful, ignorant comments do not have any place in the Statehouse,” McNee said in a statement Thursday. “If Senator Wheeler does not resign, the Senate must censure him immediately.”
In a phone call with The Courier Journal on Thursday, Wheeler said he is not resigning and that his comments were not a “gay issue.”
Rather, he said he was critical of the clothing of drag queens with the Kentucky Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — one person wore a KFC bucket to represent a nun’s habit and another wore horns — and of Beshear for posing with the charitable group at a LGBTQ-rights rally in Frankfort on Feb. 19.
“The problem I have is that this type of mocking behavior towards religious communities rubber-stamps it as OK, especially to children who are (touring) the Capitol every day,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler added that he has a gay relative and doesn’t “have any problem with the pride community,” but it’s “right to call attention to the governor when he is posed with people mocking traditional values.”
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Beshear slammed Wheeler for his remarks, saying “to spread intolerance is antithetical to your role as a representative of the people.”
The governor did not call on the state senator to resign.
The comments were “absolutely homophobic,” Beshear said. “I don’t think he’s the fashion police for the Capitol. I believe he owes each and every one of (the people in the photo) an apology. They’re as much Kentuckians as anybody else.”
Kentucky has two local chapters of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence — the Derby City Sisters in Louisville and the Kentucky Fried Sisters in Lexington.
The vice president of the Louisville group, who goes by Guard Wolfie, said the organization has reached out to sit down and talk with Wheeler and White, but has not heard back.
The organization is “not in the business of mocking religion,” Wolfie said, adding that the costumes harken back to the group’s founding when the Catholic Church “turned its back on the LGBTQ community and AIDS victims.”
Wolfie added that, in Louisville, the Derby City Sisters work closely with several Christian organizations.
In calling for Wheeler to resign, the Kentucky Democratic Party pointed to the senator’s prior racist Facebook posts in which he referred to Virginia’s governor as “Governor Ralph ‘Coon’ Northam” and then edited the post to read: “Governor Ralph ‘Coon-Man’ Northam.”
Northam drew public outrage last year when he admitted to wearing blackface in a talent show and to appearing in a 1984 Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook photo that featured one person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe.
Wheeler said he “regrets that he offended people, but I didn’t give the man his nickname. I think it was in his yearbook. I think Gov. Northam has his own issues to answer for.”
The Kentucky Democratic Party also called on the Republican Party of Kentucky and the party’s House and Senate caucuses to “not only disavow Wheeler and his remarks, but publicly pledge to stop anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and campaigning.”
“Kentucky Republicans need to make it clear — verbal attacks against the LGBTQ community will not be tolerated,” McNee said. “Homophobic campaign messaging will not be tolerated. This type of campaigning is gross and dangerous.”
In a statement, Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said that “everyone is welcome” at the state Capitol and that “everyone will be treated with respect and dignity regardless of whether we agree or disagree.
“Anything else distracts from the strides we have made and the work we are doing to improve the quality of life for all Kentuckians and does not reflect the values of this Caucus or Rep. Elect Richard White as we know him,” Osborne said.
Meanwhile, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said he hadn’t seen the video of Wheeler’s comments or the drag queens’ photo with Beshear. When reporters explained the context and asked him about Wheeler’s comments, Stivers said that “it’s not my place to make judgment.”
“I have been interpreted on many occasions on things that I have said that I believe are totally wrong,” Stivers said. “And so if (Wheeler) says he has no problem (with the LGBTQ community), I take him at his word.”
A spokesman for the Republican Party of Kentucky did not return a phone call and an email requesting comment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.