According to the National Weather Service in Paducah, the ongoing heat wave will continue in Hopkins County and all of western Kentucky through tomorrow, but we can expect to get a break as we move into the weekend.
Today’s high is forecast at 99, with a heat index of about 115, with a slight drop to 96 with a 110 heat index on Friday.
Over the weekend temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 80s, with nighttime lows in the 60s. There is a chance for isolated showers on Saturday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.