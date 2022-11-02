The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons boys Soccer team was named Best Offense in the State by the Coaches Association Awards. The Maroons took the top spot in the State by scoring more goals then any other school in the State. The Maroons Scored 156 goals in 27 games. The Maroons defense also finished in the top 50 with a solid 32nd place only allowing 33 goals. Ivan Juarez took the top spot in Assist in the State with 33. Teammate JJ. Browns finished right behind in second place with 27. As a team the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons broke the KHSAA Record for Assist this year. JJ. Brown and Ivan Juarez both made the 2022 KHSBSCA All State West 1st Team with Teammate Logan Terry being named to the West 2nd Team.
North named top offense in the state
- By TJ Brasher Sports reporter tbrasher@the-messenger.com
“ Im super proud of the boys this year” said Head Coach Christakis Agisilauo, “The team bought into our system and worked their butts off to get to this point, everything i asked of our team they did it and this is their time and they should be proud and Hopkins County should be proud of our boys” Coach Christakis added.
