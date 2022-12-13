Monday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons defeated Dawson Springs 84-31.
The Panthers held their own with Madisonville in the opening minutes of the game but by the end of the first quarter the Maroons started pulling away 18-9.
In the second quarter Madisonville started getting into rhythm and by halftime the Maroons held a comfortable lead over the Panther 35-15.
To open the second half the Maroons Marcus Eaves quickly went to work, putting up seven points to cushion the lead for North. Dawson Springs Montgomery Johnston led the Panthers in scoring in the third quarter with seven points, knocking down five of six from the free throw line. The Maroons proved to be to much for the Panthers and easily put the game away and taking the win 84-31.
Montgomery Johnston led the Panthers with nine points, Casey Fain had eight points, Rex Blue and Jaxen Thomas both finished with four points. and Bryden Mann had two points.
North was led by DeAaron Watkins with 12 points, Marcus Eaves had 11 points, Landen Smith knocked down 11 points , Aaron Richardson and Javion Martin both added 10 points, Maverick Peyton had seven points. Lajuan McAdoo added five points, Quintin Rodgers, Tre Carney, and Destin Cheirs all added four points each. Bryden Butler and NyEem Peyton both finished with 2 points each.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.