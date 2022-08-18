Tuesday Night the North Hopkins Lady Maroons volleyball team won their home opener against Hopkinsville 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-12).
North had a total of 25 kills ,one block, 23 assists, 43 digs and 22 Aces in their win over Hopkinsville Lady Tigers.
Kendra White had the most Kills for the match at 11 and Digs with a total of 13. Ellie Hughes had the most Blocks at one.
Amya King had 21 Assists in the match while Leah Moody had the most Service Aces in the match at 10. With the win the Lady Maroons start the season 1-0.
Thursday the Lady Maroons traveled to Crittenden County and handed the Lady Rockets there first lose 3-0.
With the win The Lady Maroons move to 2-0 and due to press times stats were not available.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.