Sports Calendar
TODAY
Storm Soccer vs Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Storm Soccer at Paducah Tilghman (2A Sectional) — 6 p.m.
Lady Maroons Soccer at Marshall — 7 p.m.
Maroon Soccer at Muhlenberg County — 7 p.m.
Sept. 2
Maroon Football at Crittenden —7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Muhlenberg — 7 p.m.
Sept. 6
Lady Maroons Soccer vs Ohio — 7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Webster — 5:30 p.m.
Lady Storm at Trigg — 7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Maroon Football vs. Christian —7 p.m.
Storm Football vs Todd Central — 7 p.m.
Sept. 10
Lady Maroons Soccer at Daviess — 11:30 a.m.
Maroon Soccer vs Butler — 4 p.m.
Sept. 12
Lady Storm Soccer at Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Sept. 13
Lady Maroon Soccer vs Bowling Green — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer vs Caldwell — 7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Lady Storm Soccer vs Christian — 6 p.m.
Lady Maroon Soccer at Owensboro Catholic — 7 p.m.
Storm Soccer at Ohio County — 7 p.m.
