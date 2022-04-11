After an 8-0 start to the season, the #19 ranked Lady Maroons have gotten into the toughest part of the scheduled, splitting a pair of softball games over the weekend at the Elizabethtown Pinkham Lincoln Classic to get their first loss of the season. After dominatingly beating Fern Creek in their first game in the tournament, the Lady Maroons met up with South Warren County, currently the number four team in the state, according to the Kentucky Softball Coaches’ Association.
They were scheduled to face the #5 ranked Henderson County Lady Colonels on Monday but that game was rained out. Teams have penciled in April 25th for a make-up date. The Lady Maroons are scheduled to welcome the top ranked McCracken County Lady Mustangs to Madisonville tonight at 6 p.m.
Madisonville-North scored early and frequently in their matchup against Fern Creek on Saturday. After splitting the opening inning 3-3, the Lady Maroons pounded their way through a seven inning contest, outhitting the Lady Tigers 22-10 to take a 17-8 win.
Brenna Sherman had a big game for the Lady Maroons, going 4-for-5 from the plate, including a pair of homeruns and collecting a game high five RBIs. Amber Osborne hit 3-for-4.
Mackenzie Stoltz was scored with the win. She threw the complete game, striking out eight batters through seven innings, while allowing ten hits and seven earned runs.
1B: Sherman (2), Davis, Young, Osborne (3), M. Stoltz, A. Prow, K. Seargent (2)
2B: Z. Davis, C. Young, A. Prow, K. Seargent, M. Stoltz (2)
3B: K. Justice, Z. Davis (2)
HR: B. Sherman (2)
RBIs: B. Sherman (5) K. Seargent (3), Z. Davis (2), A. Prow (2), C. Young, A. Osborne, M.Stoltz, K. Justice
Despite taking a 13-4 loss against one of the top teams in the state in their other game on Saturday, the Lady Maroons actually played a tight match-up against the Lady Spartans until late in the contest until a seven run sixth inning flipped the script.
The Lady Maroons took the lead early in the game on RBI singles from Chloe Young and Jacey Noffsinger to make it 2-0. The Lady Spartans scored a pair in the top of the second to tie the game, but the Lady Maroons scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to retake the lead.
In the fifth, South Warren scored a pair to take a 4-3 lead, but Madisonville tied it up again in the bottom half of the inning.
It was in the sixth inning that changed changed gears. The Lady Spartans’ bats came alive, driving in seven runs to put South Warren up 11-4. They added two more in the seventh to extend their lead to 13-4.
Hayleigh Perdue was scored with the loss. She allowed seven hits and three earned runs through 2.2 innings, while striking out three. Pitching in relief, Paige Patterson allowed tow hits and two earned runs over two innings, while striking out two batters. Stoltz allowed six hits and four earned runs. She struck out two.
1B: Z. Davis, A. Osborne (3), M. Stoltz (2), K. Justice (2)
2B: B Sherman, J. Noffsinger
