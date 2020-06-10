A soldier from Hopkins County will graduate from the United States Military Academy as part of the first class since World War I to graduate as commissioned officers rather than cadets.
Archie Jungblom is a second lieutenant after completing four years of training at West Point, New York, and he will graduate this week in a restricted ceremony where President Donald Trump will deliver a speech.
Graduation and commission into the Army are typically held on the same day at West Point, according to Jungblom. When the COVID-19 pandemic spurred government officials to prohibit large gatherings, the graduation ceremony of approximately 1,000 cadets had to be postponed until June 13. Their commissioning date did not change, and Jungblom became a commissioned officer in the Army on May 23.
Growing up in his household fostered a sense of interest and admiration for military service at a young age, Jungblom said. His mother was an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves for eight years, and his older sister currently serves as an officer in the Mississippi National Guard. Jungblom’s father has 21 years of service; he had also been a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces.
“I’ve always said [Archie would] go into the military since he was 2-years-old,” Rita Harpool, Jungblom’s mother, said.
Harpool described her son as a military-fixated child. He played with toy soldiers. He marched along the wood line of their home like he was an officer. In throes of childlike imagination, he’d even made rudimentary bombing noises and tossed his body around.
Jungblom said his childhood admiration of the army truly solidified when his father came to his school for Career Day. He’d just returned home from serving on the “Long Hair Team.”
“So he just got back from deployment and he came in, and, you know, had his hair down to his shoulders and his beard, and he was talking about all that stuff. I thought it was super cool,” Jungblom said.
Jungblom was an active member of the boy scouts and participated in ROTC during his junior and senior years at Madisonville North High School.
Jungblom said he always envisioned military service in his future, but during the summer of his junior year of high school, he didn’t have his eyes set on West Point. Originally, he wanted to attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. His mother had been the one to suggest West Point as another option, but Jungblom initially dismissed the idea. He didn’t think he had a chance.
West Point has an acceptance rate of 10%, according to the Princeton Review. An applicant has to submit standardized test scores, written essays and a congressional recommendation.
The requirements of the application were also daunting to Harpool.
“He was a good student and a good kid, but we’re just a family living in rural Kentucky. We didn’t know anybody politically or anybody like that,” Harpool said. “He did his application by himself.”
Halfway through the application process, Jungblom walked into the living room and told his parents he’d changed his mind, Harpool said.
“I said ‘Archie, I’m going to say something to you and I don’t want any lip. You started something and I want you to finish it,’ ” Harpool said. “ ‘You started that application for West Point and I want you to finish it. I want you to finish what you start in life.’ And he said, ‘Okay Mom.’ ”
In mid-March of his senior year, Jungblom received a phone call to inform him that he’d gotten a direct appointment at West Point, where he’d start his training in June.
The first day of training, known as R-Day, was one of “mind games,” according to Jungblom.
After a short speech from an officer about the cadets’ important journey, the officer announced, “You now have 30 seconds to say goodbye to your parents.”
As Jungblom was still reeling from the shortened farewell, he was escorted out of the auditorium to upperclassmen incessantly shouting at the cadets. Jungblom was pushed into a car by superior officers and instructed to stare straight ahead without looking out of the windows. He was driven around until he was disoriented.
Jungblom looked back at the memory with fondness.
“I mean, it’s kind of funny,” Jungblom said. “It’s just like making you think that ‘Oh no, where are we going? Where are they taking us?’ I’m pretty sure that the Audi actually just drove around the same building a couple of times.”
The first year was the hardest, according to Jungblom. He struggled with the academic portion of the academy because he hadn’t developed good time management or study habits.
“And on top of all that was the physical demands. You had the P.T. [physical training] classes and how to keep up with your fitness and then the military jobs, and the formations, and the waking up early every day,” Jungblom said.
Harpool was also nervous about how her son would adjust from a small community in Madisonville to a large training facility in New York.
“You’re excited for them,” Harpool said. “But you’re always worried about what have they gotten themselves into? What is about to happen here? Here’s this kid who loved to sleep and take long showers. How is he going to fit into West Point?”
Most nights during that first year, Jungblom would stay up until 3 a.m. with classwork. He described feeling burnt out and overwhelmed, of which he would relay to his mother.
“I kept waiting for him to say to me ‘Mom, I want to leave,” but he never came out and said it,” Harpool said. “I would encourage one semester at a time.”
Jungblom said he has adjusted to the demands and time restraints, and he now advises younger cadets on how to adopt better habits.
“It definitely does get easier,” Jungblom said. “Not that you get good at being good at everything, but you get good at being able to do what you need to do.”
West Point isn’t always characterized as this rough, demanding facility. Jungblom said his lasting impression of the academy will always be their Christmas dinners right before the cadets would return home for winter break.
He likened the scenery of the mess hall to that of Hogwarts. The hall had a high ceiling and long tables to accommodate 4,000 cadets and officers. Wrapping paper would be strewn over the tables. Twinkling lights and Christmas trees were decorated “all over the place,” Jungblom said.
After dinner, everyone would stand up and sing 12 days of Christmas together. Then, they’d travel outside onto The Plain, where they’d smoke cigars.
“It’s not that that’s so unique to celebrate Christmas or anything,” Jungblom said. “But I think of all the things we do here, that one is the most unifying.”
After graduation, Jungblom will be stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia for nine to 10 months of additional training as an infantry soldier. Jungblom will then go to Fort Polk, Louisiana where he plans to become in charge of 38 people as an infantry platoon leader.
He credits West Point for teaching him essential skills in teamwork, integrity and character.
“Overall, it’s definitely a unique experience. It’s not the regular college experience at all. “There are a lot of challenges and hardships but it’s definitely well worth it,” Jungblom said. “I’m glad I stuck it through.”
