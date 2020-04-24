Helen Ann Walz, 68, of Madison, Indiana, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident at the Kindred Hospital and Health Care in Louisville.
She was born Oct. 18, 1951, in Branson, Missouri, to Leo William and Nina Kathleen Martin Walz. She was raised in Branson and graduated high school there in 1969. She attended Southwest Missouri State College in Springfield, Missouri, and began a career with the Social Security Administration in April of 1976 in Terre Haute, Indiana, serving in the Madison office since July 1976 where she was currently as a claims specialist. She had a lifelong passion for the game of Bridge, was a member of the American Contract Bridge Association and the Louisville Bridge Association. She was an avid competitor at the clubs and in tournaments across the nation and held the rank of Gold Life Master. She helped mentor new players and her Bridge heritage continues through them. She was an avid reader and had a fondness for cats.
Survivors include her brother, Sam Walz of Walnut Shade, Missouri; a nephew, Jason Singer of Rogers, Arkansas; a niece, Marticia Hancook of Columbia, Missouri; and numerous cousins across the Midwest.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held as soon as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centres of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com.
