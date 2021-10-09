BOWLING GREEN — Charles William “Bill” Hanner, 80, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. The Detroit native was born Aug. 15, 1941, and grew up in Madisonville.
The U.S. Army veteran was a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam era. Bill was later employed as a social worker by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he obtained a master’s in social work. Bill loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and tending to his own private nature preserve in Grayson County. He was constantly engaged in unique hobbies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Eula Bell Stum Hanner; his wife, Patsy Russell Hanner, who passed away in 1998; as well as his nephew, John Mark Buckman.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Gloria Jean Clark-Hanner of Bowling Green; sister Joyce Buckman (Dr. William) of Bowling Green; nephews Gordon Buckman (Kim) of Bowling Green and Richard Buckman (Kristi) of Austin, Texas; great-nephews Aaron Buckman (Karen), Thomas Buckman (Alex), Liam Buckman, Nick Watt and Noah Watt; great-nieces Kylie and Ashlyn Buckman; one great-great-nephew, Lincoln James Buckman; and sister-in-law Rachel Russell.
Cremation was chosen.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
