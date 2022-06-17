If I asked you who the greatest offensive players were in Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon football history, you might tell me Tom Rodgers or Sonny Collins. If I asked who the greatest defensive player was, many people would give me the name of Blake Boyd.
Blake Boyd will be honored for his great career at Madisonville North Hopkins and then at the collegiate level as he will be inducted into the Madisonville All Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, Aug. 19 as part of the football game when the Maroons will be hosting Union County.
Blake Boyd’s start came through Hanson Elementary School and on to James Madison Middle School. Boyd then played three years of high school football under Coach Andy Corbin and played under Head Coach Dixie Jones his senior year.
Boyd was a two-way athlete on the football field as he was the defensive end and outside linebacker on defense and was a starting quarterback his last two years on offense.
His senior year he led the team in a 10-3 record and he was named First Team All-State in Kentucky. Like many other great athletes and most NFL players, Boyd was a multi-sport athlete.
Boyd competed in the 235 pound weight class but was able to dead lift 640 pounds in 2005. He also had a power clean lift of 300 pounds which was a school record in weightlifting.
In addition to his football and weightlifting talents he was on the track team and finished third in the state his senior year in the shot put.
Boyd became a standout on the football field and a big-time college recruit. By the time he finished his high school career he was one of the top recruits ever to come out of western Kentucky.
In the class of 2005 he was ranked eighth best football recruit in the state of Kentucky as ranked by the Recruit Ranking Institutional Group.
Boyd had full scholarship offers from the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, South Carolina, Marshall, Indiana among others. After high school Boyd was one of those rare high school athletes who actually signed a Division I scholarship.
Boyd signed with the University of Louisville in the heyday of Coach Bobby Petrino. Coach Petrino may have later had some other issues but during the time that Boyd signed, they were a top 10 team.
One of the trademarks of Petrino teams of that era was to recruit freshmen and have them to red shirt so they could build their strength. Boyd red shirted one year but after one year saw potential for a great opportunity at Western Kentucky University.
Boyd then went on to a great career at Western Kentucky University. He was the 2006 Gateway Conference All Newcomer of the Year.
Western Kentucky University was making the transition to Division I football during Boyd’s era. During his second and third years at WKU they made the move to Division I football which was overall a good move but it meant Boyd and his teammates were not eligible for a post-season bowl game.
While at WKU under Head Coach David Elson, Boyd starred as an outside linebacker. He was Defensive Most Valuable Player for the Hilltoppers for three years and was the team Most Valuable Player for two seasons.
After an outstanding career at Western Kentucky University Boyd returned to his home town of Madisonville and is married to Marie Aungst Boyd.
He has two children, Kayden Burgess and Beckham Boyd, and is employed by the City of Madisonville as a fireman.
Boyd is one of those great athletes who was a star on the field and has been a positive part of his community after his playing days.
Keith Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
