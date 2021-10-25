Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The following reports were issued by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• Heather L. Clark of Madisonville was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
• Ricky L. Staton of Madisonville was arrested on Thursday and charged with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
• Mark Allen Host of Dawson Springs was arrested for being a fugitive from another state (Alabama).
• Rachel Sears of Dawson Springs was arrested for being a fugitive from another state (Alabama).
• Todd Earl of Nortonville was served a bench warrant on Friday from Hopkins County for failure to appear.
• Trevor C. Love of Madisonville was served a bench warrant from Hopkins County on Friday for Contempt of Court/Slander Resistance to Order.
• William Spainhoward of Earlington was arrested on Friday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Shawn A. Harris of Manitou was charged on Friday with reckless driving, fleeing/evading police and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Heather M. Heath of Madisonville was charged on Friday with domestic violence with minor injury.
• Ricky A Horton of Madisonville was charged on Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and operating on a suspended/revoked license. He was also served bench warrants from Christian and Hopkins counties for failure to appear.
• Tyson Antonio Hamilton of Owensboro was served a bench warrant on Sunday from Hopkins County for failure to appear.
• James G. Payne of was charged on Sunday with theft by unlawful taking — shoplifting.
