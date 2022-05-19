“Near perfection.”
That’s how Maroons Head Tennis Coach Bryan Fazenbaker described the first day of the 2022 Regional Tennis Tournament.
“We almost ran the table,” he said.
The Maroons traveled to Hopkinsville for the tournament with optimism but were not prepared for the success they would enjoy. The team is comprised of 5 seniors and a junior. There are 2 singles players, seniors Nate Crick and Eli Dunn, and two doubles teams of Aidan Brummer and Braeden Bell, and, Adam Tagg and Lukas Ramey.
“I predicted a wild card, but I really got two,” Fazenbaker said. “Every one of them won their first round matches.”
The match that provided a hint of things to come was the Maroons number two doubles team of Tagg and Ramey. They weren’t one of the 4 seeds which meant there was a chance they could draw a seed and sure enough they did. The pair drew Webster County’s Reid Davenport and Miles Frailey.
“I have enormous respect for Coach Mary Schalk and her teams get better every year,” said Fazenbaker. “We were expecting a battle and that’s what we got.”
The Webster duo narrowly took the first set 6-4 but the Maroons made an adjustment after the first set.
“Normally I ask them to attack the net relentlessly but Webster was lobbing over us and we weren’t reading the lob quick enough, so we starting waiting a few shots before attacking. I think that made the difference.”
After splitting sets, the match would be decided by a 10-point super-tie-breaker. With the momentum of just winning the second set, the Maroons jumped out to an early 4-1 lead and never looked back. This was only a precursor of things to come.
Eli Dunn, playing the number 2 singles position, was playing Spencer Powell from Hopkinsville High School.
“We got rained out both times we were scheduled to play Hopkinsville so we weren’t sure what to expect,” the coach said. “Eli took care of business in convincing fashion winning 6-1, 6-3. He can be very hard to play. He understands the game as well as anyone on the team. He has great touch around the net and can move his opponents around.”
This was the first time Dunn made the regional team.
Meanwhile, the Maroons number 1 player, Nate Crick was getting started with his match against Nick Adams from Caldwell County. Crick is the number two seed in the tournament and has really been playing well of late.
“The last 2-3 weeks Nate has played the best tennis I’ve ever seen him play,” said Fazenbaker. “He gave us a glimpse yesterday of how good he really is, winning 6-2, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1.”
The Maroons top doubles team of Brummer and Bell appear to be gelling at the right time as well. They beat teams from Ft. Campbell and Caldwell County on the way to the semifinals.
“They did not meet with much resistance which is a reflection of how far they have come in a short period of time,” said Fazenbaker.
The Maroons were in a position to run the table if Dunn could defeat UHA’s Ethan Alexander, the number 4 seed in the tournament.
“Josh Plain stopped Alexander last year but he was more consistent this year with a little more firepower.”
Dunn went down 6-1, 6-2, but was proud of what he achieved.
“I’ve never played at the Regional Tournament so this was all new to me. But Coach told me what to expect. I got a win, I’m happy.”
Winning 7 out of 8 matches is unchartered territory for Fazenbaker and the Maroons having never qualified more than 3 players in the past.
“In 2019 I had the team to win all 4 of the boys events and take all 6 to state,” said Fazenbaker.”Then COVID hit and ended the season. I’m still heartbroken about it. Sending 5 of the 6 on the regional team is quite an achievement for these young men and their families.”
The Maroons lead the team standings with 7 points. Henderson and Caldwell County are right on their heels with 5 apiece.
“We’ve only got the tree half cut down,” said Fazenbaker. “We need to win at least one match to win the regional title. We found out the hard way a few years ago there are no guarantees at Regionals. You get cocky and you can get your feelings hurt. These guys are humble and grounded. I like our chances.”
The semifinals were held last night at Ruff Park in Hopkinsville. The finals followed. Results were not ready by press time, but will be reported in tomorrow’s edition of The Messenger.
