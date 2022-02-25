Construction on the new Hanson Elementary building has continued despite recent bouts with winter weather.
When completed, the new structure is planned to have 24 classrooms, a media center, a music room, cafeteria, gymnasium with a platform and more will accommodate around 600 students, an addition of roughly 80 students to the current capacity. The plan is for the the new school to open in August 2022, but school officials say that construction is behind and a fall opening is starting to seem unlikely.
The building is being constructed on 12.5 acres of land that was donated to the district in 2019 by Dr. Terry and Jamie Brown. Moving the school further away from the highway is intended to alleviate problems with parking and car rider lines that have plagues the school for years. It is also expected to allow Eastlawn Drive/ Highway 260 to be widened to three lanes with the addition of a turning lane.
