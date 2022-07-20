Tuesday night the Miners traveled to Henderson to take on the Flash but could not hold on to the lead late, losing 8-5 in their final game of the season to end the summer with a 20-19 record.
Madisonville came out in the first inning, taking an early lead after Jackson Lindsey doubled on a fly ball to left field and later scored on a passed ball to make it 1-0.
Pitcher Justin Naylor got the nod to start the game for the Miners and held the Flash in the first inning. Madisonville would score again in the second after Kobe Jones sent a shot over the wall in center to add to the score 2-0.
Henderson would get on the board in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1.
Madisonville would keep the bats hot in the third. Cameron Dean hit a ground ball and reached on an error by shortstop Kyle LaVanchy while scoring Evan Liddie. Later in the inning Jake O’Connell hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Dean to add to make it 4-1.
Henderson would add another one in the third off a sacrifice fly to right fielder Cameron Dean to make it 4-2. Madisonville add a run in the fifth after Jackson Lindsey scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.
In the sixth inning the Miners put in pitcher Ty Moody out of the bull pen to replace Justin Naylor and hold the Flash. Henderson held the Miners scoreless for the remainder of the the game and would put up six unanswered points to end the game for a final score of 8-5.
Ty Moody took the loss for the Miners, he allowed four hits and five runs over two innings, striking out four. Madisonville didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Evan Liddie led the Miners this season with 49 hits, hitting .348 on the summer.
Slaide Naturman led Madisonville with four wins, recording a 1.952 ERA while striking out 43 batters.
In his first season with the Miners, recent Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate Landon Cline appeared in seven games, striking out three batters.
