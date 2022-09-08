One of two men wanted in connection to a theft on Barn Hill Road in Hopkins County was apprehended earlier this week at a Providence residence.
According to a release from Providence Police Department, 34-year-old William Grider was arrested Tuesday on a warrant issued in Hopkins County.
At approximately 5 pm, several officers with the PPD arrived at 501 Saint Bernard St. in an attempt to locate Grider, the report states. The officers made contact with two women at the house, both of whom denied the suspect was in the residence.
The females were advised that hindering the apprehension of Grider was grounds for arrest, but maintained that he was not on the premises, the release reads. They refused to allow officers access to the house to search for him.
A search warrant was obtained, and at approximately 6 pm the officers entered the house to find Grider. The suspect was located in a bedroom and resisted arrest, the report states. He was subdued and restrained, and was taken into custody with no further incident.
During the search of the residence, officers found methamphetamine, suboxone, and drug paraphernalia, the release details.
Grider was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500.00, criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of amphetamine, possession of an unspecified drug, and possession of a controlled substance prescription not in its original container.
The suspect is lodged in Webster County Detention Center on $6,000.00 total cash bond. He is scheduled for arraignment on the drug charges Tuesday in Webster District Court. An arraignment date in Hopkins County was not available on the state courts website.
Also wanted in connection with the thefts is 43-year-old Aaron Conrad. Anyone having information concerning his whereabouts can contact the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Providence Police Department, or Kentucky State Police.
Warrants for the arrest of the two women for hindering the apprehension of Grider are being sought by PPD.
