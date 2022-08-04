A true icon in college sports broadcasting and certainly the history of Kentucky Wesleyan College’s men’s basketball program, Joel Utley is retiring as the KWC play-by-play man.
Utley called 1,933 KWC games in 61 seasons of basketball. Utley’s 60-plus years make him college basketball’s record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called.
The 82-year-old began his 61st year calling KWC games with an exhibition game at the University of Kentucky. That game marked a major milestone in Utley’s career.
“Anytime you get a chance to go to the Taj Mahal, you do everything you can to be early,” Utley said of calling a KWC game in Rupp Arena against UK. “So many people, came by and said something to me, people came by and congratulated me, it was a wonderful experience in every single respect, first class.”
It was December 2, 1961, in the Sportscenter when Utley called his first KWC game, a 100-64 win over California State-Northridge.
Utley has had the distinction as the only basketball radio play-by-play broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA basketball championship games (all levels) including eight Division II titles — 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1987, 1999 and 2001.
“It’s not easy to do after you’ve done it for this many years,” Utley said of stepping away from his headset. “I’ve had so much fun. I took the check but it never was work. Some of the things that went into it, you’ve got to realize when the time comes, let someone else call the next eight national championships. What I have done as a broadcaster reflects my love for KWC. Nobody has been more blessed than I’ve been. I loved the ball games, love being around the team, the coaches, the travel, every bit of it. God blessed me and I’m immensely thankful for it.”
Utley is 82 and the Madisonville native was a 1974 KWC graduate.
He has been selected to the Kentucky Wesleyan College’s Athletic Hall of Fame (2013) and Alumni Hall of Fame (2021); the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame (2016), plus he received the National Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Distinguished Lifetime Achievement Award (2021). In September, Utley will be inducted into the Kentucky Broadcaster Association Hall of Fame.
“Joel and I have been together 50 years, he’s the one who got me into sports information,” said Roy Pickerill, the emeritus sports information director for KWC. “Joel has been a friend, mentor, he’s really something else. He’s an icon, a legend, my jaw dropped to the floor when he told me he was retiring, it was just disbelief.”
Drew Cooper will be going into his fifth season as KWC’s men’s basketball coach, it will be his first without Utley calling games.
“It’s tough for me not to be sad,” Cooper said. “Prior to coming to KWC, I played Division II 25 years ago and coached Division II for almost a decade so most of my life I’ve known the Division II landscape very well. I knew about Joel Utley decades before he knew about me. Getting to work with Joel was as big of a highlight that I’ve ever had in my career. He means that much to me and to a lot of other people that has been around him.
“Coming to Kentucky Wesleyan four years ago, I never dreamed I would have the type of relationship that I’ve been able to have with Joel. He has come to my son’s first communion party. He has watched my daughter play ball with me while we’ve been on the road together. His friendship has been one of the greatest things that could’ve ever happened to me since moving to Owensboro. I’m gonna miss him on the road.”
Utley talked to Mark Shook, KWC athletic director, and women’s basketball coaches Caleb and Nicole Nieman, Cooper and some others about his retirement decision.
Utley said the subject was brought up about whether he would consider doing some KWC games, and he didn’t think that would be fair to a person who might take his place doing radio play-by-play.
KWC said it has plans in motion to search for a replacement, knowing it can’t really replace Joel but starting a new chapter in that position. KWC is also having conversations about whether a broadcaster would be traveling with the team, according to Joel Krenz, Director of Athletic Communications at KWC.
For Utley, his string will end at 1,933 games.
“Never did it occur to me the number of games would get there,” Utley said. “When I was nearing 25 years, I thought if I could do 26 years that would be good, but it just kept snowballing. The wonderful people met along the way, the wonderful players, there have been some heavenly days. No one could ask for more.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.