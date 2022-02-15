The University of Kentucky was thrilling in its 107-79 blowout of Tennessee at Rupp Arena on Jan. 15. That was a day dedicated to the memory of former head coach Joe B. Hall, who had died that morning.
Those who packed Rupp Arena that Saturday certainly wondered what would happen when the Wildcats made the return trip to Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
Both BBN and the No. 4 Wildcats get the answer to that question at 8 p.m. Tuesday when UK and Tennessee tip off in a national ESPN game.
UK is looking for its first sweep of a Rick Barnes’-coached Tennessee squad. And there’s very little doubt that the Vols remember the first game vividly.
In that 107-79 win, Kentucky shot a blistering 78.6% (22 of 28) from the floor in the first half, including four of six from behind the arc. The Cats finished the game hitting 38-of-56 (67.9%) for the highest percentage of the John Calipari era. TyTy Washington scored 28 points and Sahvir Wheeler added 21 points for UK in that victory.
Associate coach Bruiser Flint knows that the crowd inside Thompson-Boling Arena will be ready for the Cats on Tuesday.
“If I’m those guys I remember that we lost by 30 and they scored 100 points on us,” Flint said. “I don’t think we get overwhelmed by the surroundings, and being prepared for that, knowing going to get other team’s best effort.
“We’ve got to be ready for it. If not, they’re going to try to do the same thing to us.”
Kentucky is 21-4 on the season and 10-2 in the SEC. The Cats are now ranked fourth in the nation by the Associated Press and are in the conversation for a number one seed in next month’s NCAA Tournament.
Tennessee is a team that has played very well of late. Since that loss to Kentucky in late January, the Vols have won seven of eight, including the last four straight. Most recently, Tennessee topped Vanderbilt 73-64 on Saturday in Knoxville. Zakai Zeigler led UT with 16 points, while Josiah-Jordan James had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
For the season, Santiago Vescovi leads UT in scoring at 13.6 per game, while Kennedy Chandler averages 13.1 per outing.
Kentucky will be looking to extend its winning streak to seven on Tuesday night. It may have to do so without Washington, who suffered a lower left leg injury in Saturday’s win over Florida. Calipari said Saturday that Washington was day-to-day, but there were indications in Lexington that the freshman guard may be healed up sooner rather than later.
Flint didn’t know Washington’s status Monday. Jacob Toppin also missed the Florida game and had an ankle injury.
Flint did say that UK has been in the mode of next man up all season anyway, so this situation wouldn’t be any different.
If Washington is slowed or unavailable, Davion Mintz has been a key in the backcourt as a sixth man who can really impact a game.
“Cal always talks about be ready for your opportunity,” Flint said. “He knows he’s going to play every game, his opportunity is he may start if somebody gets hurt. He’s been playing really great basketball. He plays hard for you, when he starts shooting the ball he takes your team to another level.”
After averaging 22.5 points and 16.5 rebounds per game in a pair of victories last week, Kentucky junior Oscar Tshiebwe was named Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday. It is the second time this season he has been recognized by the SEC as the league’s top-performing player.
Tshiebwe also was recognized as the National Player of the Week by March Madness’ Andy Katz. It’s the second time this season Katz has honored Tshiebwe as the overall player of the week.
Tshiebwe, a National Player of the Year candidate, was instrumental in victories at South Carolina and at home against Florida.
Against the Gators, Tshiebwe had 27 points and 19 rebounds with 10 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end. It was his team-leading eighth 20-point scoring effort of the season. Twice in the game — one in each half — he blunted Gator rallies with six-point spurts of his own. Tshiebwe’s five 20-point, 15-rebound games are the most for a UK player since Kenny Walker also had five such outings in 1984-85.
