Q: I recently accepted Christ and started attending church. But, I’ve have become disillusioned. I struggle with temptations and hardships. I assumed Jesus would shield me from the trials of life. Am I wrong?
A: Unfortunately, difficulties don’t leave us when we choose to follow Christ. Jesus never glossed over the challenges we’d face. He explained to his disciples, “In this world you will have trouble” (Jn. 16:33). Life is a series of problems. Every time you solve one, another is waiting to take its place.
God uses our hardships and trials to build a Christlike character in us and it’s a slow process. When we face troubles we should not ask, “Why me?” but ask, “What do you want me to learn from this hardship?” Don’t give up—grow up! We can know we are growing in our faith when we begin to see the hand of God in our hardships and trials of life.
The secret of endurance in times of struggle and hardship is to remember our pain is temporary but our reward will be eternal. The Apostle Paul testified, “I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed to us” (Rom. 8:18).
While trials are a part of every Christian’s life, thankfully we do not face them alone. Jesus promised, I am with you always” (Mt. 28:20). It’s through temptations, trials, and suffering, we get to know our wonderful Lord in a deeper and more personal way.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.