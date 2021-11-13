“Dang,” Axe said as he sipped coffee while leaning against the counter at Axe’s True Blue American Café and Barber Shoppe. “November is half gone and it’s dang near Christmas.”
“They say time marches on,” Bubba said. “But these days, it seems to be runnin’ a four-minute mile.”
“Won’t be long til President Trump returns to office,” Possum said. “I can hardly wait.”
“Are you livin’ in Looney Tune Land?” Albino Alice, the barber, said. “That ain’t gonna happen in the real world. It’s time to move on.”
“Ol’ Sleepy Joe is a disaster,” Possum said. “We gotta take our country back.”
“Yeah, and how did that work out fer you?” Alice asked. “Remember Jan. 6?”
“Dumbocrat lies,” Possum said. “It was the lamestream media distortin stuff the way they always do.”
“You watched it yerself on live TV,” Alice said. “How could it have been faked?”
“The moon landin’ was,” Possum said.
“I’m sure glad we didn’t have no ‘lection this year,” Axe said. “My blood pressure needed a break. And these two ain’t helpin’ none.”
“You know,” Bubba said, “we oughtn’t to be complain’ all the time. Thanksgivin’ is durn near here, even though all you hear about is Christmas. We got a lot to be thankful fer.”
“I’m thankful we got rid of Trump,” Alice said.
“I’m thankful he’s gonna return in triumph,” Possum said.
“Well, I’m happy we got a vaccine fer this virus,” Axe said. “And I wish more people would get it.”
“I’m thankful we’ve survived the last two years,” Bubba said. “A lot of good people didn’t make it.”
“Boy, that’s God’s honest truth,” Axe said. “We lost way too many people to this thing.”
“I guess it ain’t never goin’ away,” Bubba said. “But we gotta git it under control.”
“I’d be more thankful if the price of turkeys would come down,” Possum said.
“If I’m eatin’ baloney with family and friends, I’ll be happy,” Bubba said. “It ain’t about the food. It’s about the fellowship.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
