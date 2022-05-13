The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates for local and county offices who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim.
Today we are featuring the non-partisan primary race for4th judicial district District Judge’s seat.
Kim Poe Gilliam
Age: 61 years
City of Residence: Madisonville
Years living in Hopkins County: All my life
Randall L. Hardesty
Age: 64
City of residence: Manitou
Years living in Hopkins County: 38
Kenneth R. Root
Age: 54
City of residence: Madisonville
Years living in Hopkins County: 27 years
Current/Former profession:
KG: Attorney
RH: I am the Assistant Hopkins County Attorney, a position I have held for the last 8 years, prosecuting traffic violations and misdemeanors in Hopkins District Court, Division 2. I have practiced law in Hopkins County for the entire 38 years I have lived here, practicing at every level of court in Kentucky, District, Circuit, Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.
KR: I have worked for the Department of Public Advocacy for the last 14 years presently as a Staff Attorney III. In this position I have represented over 5000 thousand clients in District Court including intensive representation in District Criminal Court, Juvenile Court, Involuntary Committals, Felony Probable Cause Hearings, as well as working in Circuit Criminal Court. I have had extensive experience in trials representing people in cases involving a variety of charges including but not limited to Criminal Trespass, DUI, Assaults, Burglary, Robbery and Murder. Prior to Law School, I worked as the Executive Director of companies serving people with developmental disabilities and mental illness for over 20 years.
Primary reason for running:
KG: My primary reason for running for District Judge is my desire to use my broad range of experience and lifelong community involvement to serve all the citizens of Hopkins County. My early years assisting eligible clients at Kentucky Legal Aid, my years in private practice which included practicing routinely in the different areas of District Court, my time as a Domestic Relations Commissioner (hearing officer) conducting hearings & writing the recommended decisions and my experience mediating cases for the court system have given me a broad base of experience and perspective that will be important and beneficial for making a good judge.
RH: The main reason I am running is I believe that the people of Hopkins County deserve a judge that actually has the skills and experience to do the job, one who is ready to start work on Day 1.
KR: Hopkins County needs change within the District Court to help decrease crime and drug use in our community.
What do you believe is currently working in our court system?
KG: I believe the American system of justice, though not always perfect, works well overall. There are several aspects of our District Court system that work well.
Cases are promptly resolved and the court doesn’t carry a backlog of cases. It’s important that our citizens get their issues resolved promptly. I am committed to maintaining that promptness.
The various offices and agencies associated with District Court cooperate and work well together (attorneys, clerks, court staff and local resource agencies). As District Judge, I will continue to work with these agencies and cultivate good working relationships.
RH: I believe our courts are accessible, open, and available to the people. I believe our courts provide procedural fairness in every case, whether people are representing themselves, being represented by the public defender, or using private counsel. I believe our courts provide a fair and effective process for determining the guilt or innocence of persons charged with a crime..
KR: Hopkins County District Court has consistently moved forward in completing cases in a timely manner even during the last two years with covid restrictions. The civil docket which includes probate, involuntary committals, small claims court $2,500 and civil cases involving $5,000 or less systems are working well to meet the needs of our community.
What do you believe is not working?
Although I feel that our court system works well overall, there are some areas I would work to improve.
Currently, in District Court, our juror notification system puts the burden on the juror to call in at a specific time to know if they must report for duty each week. Life is busy and demanding and it can be easy to forget to call in. There are better ways to notify our jurors.
As everyone recognizes, the sale and use of drugs and the lack of mental health care are impacting our judicial system. District Court sees adult and juvenile criminal cases that are direct results of these problems. We must continue to find ways to address these issues.
RH: From my experience prosecuting some 12,000 cases in District Court, an area that needs reevaluation and additional resources is how our courts deal with people with mental disabilities. There needs to be some alternative to incarceration in some of these cases. In addition, we need to have better options for juveniles who come into court with drug addiction issues.
KR: We have many juveniles who are using drugs including fentanyl in which the court is not assisting them to become drug free. We have many adults who are mentally ill who are in a cycle of committing crimes, being incarcerated for that crime, being released while still not getting mental health assistance so they commit another crime then incarcerated and so forth without true intervention.
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
KG: As District Judge, I will work take the burden/responsibility of remembering to call in off the jurors. I will put the responsibility on the court to notify them by implementing a text messaging notification system already provided by the state court system. The court will text message the jurors of their need to report. Those wishing not to participate in text messaging will still have the option to call in.
RH: I would be willing to investigate whatever avenues are available to increase resources, treatment and alternatives to incarceration for the mentally impaired and juvenile drug offenders.
KR: As the only candidate who has worked consistently in District Court for the last 14 years, I have a unique understanding of the needs of the court. That is why I am the only candidate who has proposed a Juvenile Drug Court program. Although we have a very successful Drug Court program in Hopkins County you must be an adult and be convicted of a felony to participate in the program. I am proposing a Drug Court for Juveniles who have been charged with drug related offenses. This program would require that the Juvenile be monitored by that court weekly including but not limited to monitoring school performance, drug testing, counseling, home evaluation to ensure a safe drug free environment.
I am also the only candidate who has proposed over the last 5 months a Mental Health Court which is an alternative sentencing program requiring participants to meet with mental health professionals, continue taking appropriate medications, get jobs, and have a safe place to live with the support and monitoring of the District Court. The legislators in Frankfort have agreed with me that there is a need for assistance with people diagnosed with mental illness as they passed SB 90 which was signed into law on April 20, 2022. This law creates a Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program which will provide eligible individuals an alternative of receiving treatment for a behavioral health disorder instead of incarceration, resulting in dismissal of the criminal charges upon successful completion of the program. The pilot program requirements include access to medical treatment, counseling, education, and vocational counseling and training and creates a council with designated membership to assist with the implementation of the program. I will strongly advocate for our participation in this pilot program as well as the implementation of a Mental Health Court to meet the needs of our community.
Both the Juvenile Drug and Mental Health Court would be made up of a team consisting of but not limited to Social Workers hired by the court, Defense Attorneys, County Prosecutors, Therapist, Medical Professional, concerned citizens of Hopkins County and the District Court Judge.
What do you feel should be the priority of the District Judge?
KG: First and foremost, the priority of the District Judge should be to know the law and apply it with wisdom, common sense, impartiality, and fairness. But there are other qualities I believe a person must possess to be a good judge- a respect for all people, a willingness to listen, a good disposition or temperament, a strong work ethic and the ability to make thoughtful decisions. These are the qualities I will bring to the bench. I will always be mindful that what will be one of many cases on the docket for the judge will be the ONLY case for that individual who appears. Everyone’s case must be handled with the utmost care.
RH: The first priority of the District Judge is always to dispense justice fairly and evenly to all persons coming before them. The judge must ensure that everyone in his court is treated evenhandedly and with respect.
KR: Working to develop programs to decrease the crime rate and death rate of our citizens due to drug abuse and mental illness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.