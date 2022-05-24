Hopkinsville came out gunning in the opening round of the Region 2 softball tournament last night in Henderson, driving in a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early lead over Madisonville-North Hopkins. But the Lady Maroons quickly showed that they weren’t messing around.
That showing by the Lady Tigers didn’t phase the Lady Maroons, who came out in the bottom half and batted around twice in an explosive 16-run half. After Zoe Davis led-off the inning with a triple, then scored on a wild pitch. Jaycee Noffsinger then walked and stolen second before being driven in on a hard ground ball single to right by Brenna Sherman. Amber Osborne would then walk and Chloe Young singled to load the bases for the Lady Maroons with no outs. Mackenzie Stoltz then hit a two run double, followed by an RBI singles by Paige Patterson and Kaydence Seargant to put Madisonville up 6-2 before they got their first out.
In her second time around in the inning, Davis hit a two-run single to center, then Sherman knocked a three-run show out of the park to put Madisonville up 11-2. The Lady Maroons would get their second out, but it still didn’t slow down their offense. Young doubled on a fly ball to center, then Stoltz picked up an RBI double to left. An error by Hopkinsville would then allow her to score. Justice would follow up with a two run triple and in her third at bat in the inning, Davis would hit an RBI single that put Madisonville up 16-2.
The Lady Tigers were finally able to stop the bleeding and get to the top of the second, where they scored two runs to make it 16-4.
In the second inning, Osborne would score Noffsinger on an RBI trip and Young would ground out but score Osborne to put the Lady Maroons up 18-4.
Justice would then drive in the Lady Maroons’ 19th run, scoring Paige Patterson to open the bottom of the third to give Madisonville a 19-4 win.
The Lady Maroons will play again tonight at 5:30 p.m. in Henderson.
