Madisonville Police Department reported the following activity:
• On Tuesday, Jessica K Burge was served a Hopkins County e-warrant for a charge of failure to appear.
• Michael W Bourland was arrested on Sunday
for a charge of third
degree criminal trespassing.
• Bradley S McGregor was arrested on Sunday for a charge of third degree criminal trespassing.
