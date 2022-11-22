During its November session, the Hopkins County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments:
Calvin Browning, 20 of Nortonville, was indicted on five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor over the age of 12 but under the age of 18, a class D felony, and two counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance by producing, directing or promoting a minor less than 18 in a sexual performance, a class C felony.
Calvin Browning, 20 of Nortonville, was indicted on a charge of second-degree rape by engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor who was less than 14, a class C felony.
Kira Carle, 33 of Nortonville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; and two charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony.
Tyrese Dorsey, 19 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a class D felony.
Lachaunte Hopson Spencer, 33 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of assault, a class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor; public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a class D felony; assault of a law enforcement officer, a class D felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
John Howard, 35 of Earlington, was incited on a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a class D felony.
James Larson, 56 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of sexual abuse of a child of less than 16 years of age, a class D felony.
Gregory Matchem, 35 of Madisonville, was indicted on charges of trafficking in synthetic drugs, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Alan Pettus, 41 of Mortons Gap, was indicted on charges of trafficking in meth, a class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor; cultivation of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor; theft by unlawful taking less than $500, a class B misdemeanor; terroristic threatening, a class A misdemeanor; tampering with witnesses, a class D felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Terri Roush, 55 of Mortons Gap, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception over $1,000 but under $10,000, a class D felony.
Anthony Goodrich, 41 of an unknown origin, was indicted on charges of unlawful taking over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000, a class C felony; public intoxication, a class B misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and being a persistent felony offender.
Joey Greenwell, 52 of Madisonville, was indicted on three charges of trafficking in meth, a class C felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Quaray Hamlett, 22 of Madisonville was indicted on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a class C felony; wanton endangerment, a class D felony; robbery, a class B felony; and being a persistent felony offender.
Danny Johnson, 57 of Nortonville, was indicted on charges of strangulation, a class C felony; and assault, a class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Messamore, 49 of Madisonville, was indicted on a charge of assault, a class C felony.
Dalton Shadrick, 20 of Nortonville, was indicted on five charges of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance of a child under the age of 18, a class D felony.
