Young soccer players are getting a new league in Webster County.
Sign-ups for a fall season will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Tee-ball field concession stand at Sebree Springs Park. Registration will be held at the same time as Tee-ball sign-ups. A second sign-up session is planned, but a date has yet to be set.
Registration fee will be $30.00 per player. That covers the team t-shirt for the player, with the remainder being placed in a fund to purchase new goals and nets.
The league will be led by commissioner Caitlyn Tapp, who says she hopes the response will allow for several teams in each division.
“We don’t have an exact number of teams yet, but my hope is to have enough for three or four teams for each age group,” she said.
Organizers are anticipating fielding teams for 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, and 9-11 year olds.
Games will be played at the campus of Sebree Elementary School, and Tapp believes they can play two games simultaneously. She added that it’s possible a smaller field for the youngest players could be marked off for a third game.
“All practices and games will be in Sebree,” she said, noting that the league is open to all comers regardless of where they live.
In addition to the shirt provided by the league, players will need soccer shorts, cleats, soccer socks, and shin guards. The colors of those items will not be mandated by the league, Tapp said. The cleats, however, must be designed specifically for soccer, she added.
“Cleats for baseball and softball tend to be sharper,” she said. “Our first concern is for safety.”
Games will begin after the start of the school year on August 16. The target dates for the first games are August 21 or 28, with the season wrapping up prior to fall break in Webster County.
“We hope to play for eight weeks,” Tapp said. “Depending on how many teams we have, hopefully we’ll play one game each Saturday for each team. If we get more teams, one may play two games.”
Tapp is no stranger to the game. She has played since she was five years old in Arkansas. After competing as part of a travel team, she started all four years in high school. She continued with intramural soccer while in college at James Madison University. She helped coach U9 and U12 teams to championships in the Webster County Youth Soccer league last season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.