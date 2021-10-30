Raymond L. Edmiston, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Murray, KY.
He was born June 1, 1933, in Beulah, KY to the late Jerald Edmiston and Hazel Myers Edmiston. Raymond was also preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Patez, and a son, Terry Edmiston.
Raymond attended the Madisonville First Baptist Church. He was a Coal Miner for P&M Coal Company and was a former member of Lakeshore County Club and Madisonville Country Club where he loved to play golf. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Marilyn Ann Edmiston; a grandson, Brandon (Janet) Edmiston of Murray, and three great-grandchildren, Joseph Civitella, Frank Civitella, and Benjamin Edmiston.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel with Bro. Howard Adkinson officiating. Burial will follow at Home Site Cemetery.
Visitation will be Noon until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
