It’s the call that no one ever wants to have to make, because it means things have gone very wrong.
Dispatchers know this all too well, and they see it as their mission to be voices of calm reassurance during tragedy and chaos.
“It’s not the best day of their life if they’re calling 911,” said Chris King, director at central dispatch in Madisonville.
Each year, the City of Madisonville celebrates National Telecommunicators’ Week by recognizing the invaluable job dispatchers do. This week, the city and the Madisonville Police Department presented each employee at central dispatch with gifts and meals to show their appreciation for the work they do every minute of the day, and every day of the year.
“We really do appreciate it,” King said. “A lot of times we don’t get the recognition because we aren’t seen like the police or firefighters. To know that the city is there supporting us means a lot to us.”
For those who take 911 calls, though, the job isn’t about accolades and being known.
“A lot of us aren’t in it for the recognition,” the director said. “If we were, we wouldn’t be sitting in a dark room all day where no one can ever see us.”
Central dispatch in Madisonville answers 911 calls for every police and fire department in Hopkins County, as well as administrative calls for MPD and after hours for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.
“Any call we take that requires police or fire, we take all that information,” said King. “We make sure the citizens are safe, and we send who we need to send to those calls.”
Dispatchers are the first first responders in emergencies, They are the first voices heard by those dealing with dangerous situations, and they strive to ensure those citizens are taken care of the best way possible.
“We are the first voice they hear,” King explained. “And how we act can help get that person calmed down. How we respond can keep them calm until police or fire can get to them.”
King said the primary goal for his dispatchers is to make sure the caller is safe. If the person on the other end of the line is in immediate danger, the first concern is to focus the caller on getting away from whatever may cause them harm. Their questions are designed to center the caller on the facts of the event so their emotions don’t put them at further risk.
The fact that they are constantly dealing with stressful situations can add up for dispatchers as well. Though they are trained to deal with a variety of calls, the human factor still affects them.
“For me, you can’t take it home with you,” King said. “That’s where things can fall apart for you sometimes, when you are constantly thinking about the things you hear.”
Dispatchers don’t always know the outcome of the calls they take, he added. But it doesn’t stop them from taking the next call, or the next, and doing their job as professionals.
