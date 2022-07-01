With all of the tragedy and loss that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s easy to forget that even if they didn’t lose anyone to the coronavirus, the children growing up during the last few years have all lost something too. They lost classroom times, sporting events and even just the ability to enjoy their own fleeting childhood years.
One Hanson Elementary teacher did her part last night to set right what once went wrong, at least as well as she can.
At HES, like many other schools in Hopkins County, fifth grade students end their last year of elementary school with a fifth grade celebration. Students play games, eat cake and celebrate a successful end to their formative education years before heading off to middle school.
When classes were canceled Friday, March 13, 2020, teachers, parents and students thought they would get the chance to come back and finish the year out. As we all know, that never happened.
HES teacher Donna Hendricks promised her students at the time that they would all get together for their party. Little did she or anyone else know that it would take two years, but last night the former Hunters, who will be entering the eight grade this fall, gathered at Mahr Park in Madisonville for their belated fifth grade celebration.
“I am so happy to be able to get together with this group of students, but I want everyone to know that this was a parent thing,” said Hendricks. “COVID numbers were still high last summer and we weren’t able to do it. This year they felt like things were safer to get together, so they made it happen.”
Hendricks stated that when COVID-19 forced in-person school to be canceled during teacher appreciation week, the students organized a parade by her house. She stood outside and waved as their parents drove them by holding up signs.
She added that this particular group of students were always a very tight knit group, as was her relationship with the parents.
“We always had a lot of hands-on parent volunteers,” Hendricks said. “Most of the parents have kept in touch, keeping me updated on how the kids are doing now.”
She said while it was nice to see her former students again, she really hoped that being able to get together one more time helped them find a little closure with how their elementary school careers ended.
