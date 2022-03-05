Preparing for March has always been the main thing for John Calipari at the University of Kentucky.
UK teams that struggled in January and February have made deep runs in the month that counts in college basketball.
This UK squad hasn’t struggled much this season in putting together a 24-6 overall record, 13-4 in the Southeastern Conference. It is considered one of the best teams in the country, and one of the top teams in a stacked SEC.
The No. 7 Wildcats will have a final postseason preparation game at Florida on Saturday. They tipoff at 1 p.m. CT in Gainesville on CBS.
“All I’m saying to my team — everything I’ve done all year is to prepare you for March,” Calipari said. “You won’t believe this — we’re in March right now. Let’s see what happens.”
This game will have a definite impact on seeding for the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament, which will be next week in Tampa, Fla.
Auburn is first with a 14-3 record and Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee are tied for second with a 13-4 mark.
A win at Florida will tie Kentucky for first or second place in the SEC standings. However, because of the tie-breaker scenarios, Kentucky will be guaranteed the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and play Friday at 7 p.m. CT.
A loss at Florida will tie Kentucky for third place in the standings. Because of the tie-breaker scenarios, Kentucky will be the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament and play Friday at 1 p.m.
“It’s more about seed than anything else this time of year,” Calipari said. “Trying to get kids in this frame of mind, this game could be the first of that. You’re playing to win.”
What has been happening some lately is UK has had defensive lapses that have cost it leads, although it has won four of its last five.
Through games on March 2, there were only eight teams in the country that ranked in the top 25 in efficiency in both offensive and defensive rating per KenPom.com. The Wildcats, with the second-ranked offense and 22nd-best defense, join Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor, Auburn, Houston, Duke and UCLA with that distinction.
“I think the biggest thing is that we’ve had some lapses with scouting and being assignment-sound,” UK guard Kellan Grady said. “But I think ultimately, we’ve guarded at critical times well enough and that’s why we’ve been able to win three of our last four. But those are things that we’ve addressed and that we’ve got to clean up.”
Being precise in defensive assignments needs to be stressed again for the Wildcats.
“More than anything it’s a bit of discipline that we’ve lacked,” Grady said. “If that’s meant getting over a screen a certain way to avoid giving up a shot to a capable shop maker or rotating a certain on defense. There’s just been few lapses each game where I think you take away four or five baskets and eight or 10 points.
“I think we’d be having a different conversation now but they’re definitely correctable things, and I think we’ve we’ve showed all year that pretty good on defense.”
Calipari knows this team has been good enough offensively most of the season with its scoring average at 80.4 points a game.
“You score 75 to 80, even if we struggle some defensively, that should be enough,” Calipari said.
