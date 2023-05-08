Saturday the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons grabbed their seventh win of the year, defeating Grayson County.
Cadence Gibson got the start for the maroons on the mound and held the Cougars scoreless through three innings.
C. Gibson put the Maroons on the board in the bottom of the third with a two run double to score Lane Faulk, and Tanner Bess. Xzavier Martin nailed a single to right field to score C. Gibson to give Madisonville a 3-0 advantage. Madisonville wasn’t done yet and Evan Lear hit a ground ball to right to score Martin. Ryder Sandidge then hit a single to score Evan Lear to give the Maroons the 5-0 lead.
Grayson County answered in the top of the fourth by adding three runs of their own while Madisonville scoreless in the bottom.
The Cougars tied the game in the top of the fifth at 5-5 but ithat was short lived as the Maroons regained the lead 8-5 in the bottom of the half. Tomas Olvera hit a ground ball to third to score Evan Lear, Ryder Sandidge grounded out to score AJ Hogart, and Lane Faulk hit a pop fly to score Olvera to make it 8-5.
Grayson County put one more run up in the top of the sixth but North added three in the bottom of the sixth to secure a 11-6 win.
Xzavier Martin got the win for the Maroons coming in in the fourth inning allowing five hits, three runs, three walks, and three strikeouts over four innings.
2B: C. Gibson, A. Hogart TB: L. Faulk 3, E. Lear 3, A. Hogart 3, C. Gibson 2, X. Martin 2, B. Gossett 1, R. Sandidge 1, T. Bess 1 HBP: C. Gibson SB: C. Gibson X. Martin CS: T. Olvera
