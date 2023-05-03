The Lady Maroons picked up their fourth loss of the season on the road Monday night, to no. 4 ranked Daviess County, but they didn’t let that slow them down. Madisonville returned to action Tuesday night to sweep Dawson Springs. They also climbed up one from seventh to sixth in the state in the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association’s weekly coaches poll.
The Lady Panthers of Daviess County got on the board early against the Lady Maroons and didn’t let up, scoring one in the first inning and two in each the second and third to take a 5-0 lead all the way to the top of the sixth. That was when sophomore Mackenzie Stoltz sent one over the centerfield wall to get Madisonville on the board at 5-1.
Unfortunately, that was all the offense Madisonville could manage, going on to fall 7-0.
Stoltz and Zoe Davis had the only two hits of the night for Madisonville.
Stolz got the start in the circle and also took the loss. She went three innings, giving up six hits and five runs while striking out three. Sydney Skeen finished the game, allowing five hits and two runs through three.
