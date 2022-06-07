Madisonville Noon Kiwanis held their 22nd Annual Take A Kid Fishing Day Saturday at the Madisonville City park, with a near record number of youngsters taking part in the youth fishing tournament.
“We love seeing your kiddoes come out each year,” said Stephanie Townsell, chairperson of the Take A Kid Fishing Day event. “Even the little kids, they have so much joy on their faces. Thank you for brining them out each year.”
In its 22nd year, the event saw more children in attendance than had been a part of the day in more than ten years. Normally the tournament draws around 80 children between the ages of three and 15. Officials say that 93 children preregistered, with many more showing signing up for the event on Saturday morning.
The day’s winners were:
Largest Fish
Age 3 to 6
1st Place Ava Kutella
2nd Place Kevin Gentle
3rd Place Gracie McEnroe
Age 7 to 9
1st Place Charlie Harris
2nd Place Jaken Morse
3rd Place Keegan Ruark
Age 10 to 12
1st Place Bently Compton
2nd Place Lennon Sutton
3rd Place Parker Keith
Age 13 to 15
1st Place Zoe Long
2nd Place McKenzie Patterson
3rd Place Sarah Hendrix
Overall Largest Fish of the Day
Izabel Long, age 12, with a 2.41 lb Catfish
Organizers also gave away 25 fishing rod and reels donated by Walmart, and 10 gift cards donated by Rural King.
The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis wish to thank all of their sponsors, including
Walmart, Carhartt, Rural King, Hopkins County B.A.S.S. Club, Happy’s Office Supply, Silver Star burgers and the Ky Dept of Fish and Wildlife.
