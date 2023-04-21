Well known Hopkins County business man, coal mine operator and drag racer Don Bowles passed away on Wednesday at his residence in Madisonville.
Bowles first began racing cars in the late 1950’s, except according to legend, at that time his race track was Highway 85 east of Madisonville. Back then his day job was running a rock drill for Rogers Badgett Construction, where he was employed from 1959 to 1964.
Not long after he made his racing career legit, taking his car to Beech Bend Raceway in Bowling Green.
His career grew in the 1960s and 70s, eventually taking him to the NHRA and IHRA racing circuits. He had three NHRA national event wins between 1979 and 1982. The latter was the same year he decided to hang-up his racing helmet and grab a hard hat.
Bowles and his family entered the coal mining industry full time in 1982 and focused on Charolais Coal Company, a mine he started in 1974 with Badgett’s help. He went from competing on the race track to being active in coal at the local, state, and national levels.
As the coal industry took a down turn in the early 2000s, Bowles turned his interests away from coal. At the age of 65, he turned back to his first love and headed back to the track.
In the mid-2000s, Bowles teamed up with racing legend and NASCAR team owner Jack Rousch, who he had first met on the drag racing circuit earlier in his career. He began racing in the NMRA (National Mustang Racers Association) and NMCA (National Muscle Car Association) series.
In 2007, Bowles told The Messenger, “(Racing) is my hobby like some people like to play golf or go fishing. I guess you would count it as a hobby and a passion.”
Bowles started driving a Rousch Mustang in the Hot Street series, claiming the 2009 championship as a “rookie.”
His son, Donnie Bowles, and grandson, Cameron Bowles, are both still active in drag racing.
Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, April 25, at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, April 24, and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.