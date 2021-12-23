Our hearts are broken for our friends and neighbors affected by the recent tornado disasters. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library is here for you. At this time, all of our services, including printing, copying, faxing and scanning are no charge. Internet access, telephones, and charging stations are also available. These services are limited to the Madisonville library.
Thanks to a generous donation from Southern Red’s BBQ, HCMPL will have over one-thousand warm meals available for displaced families, rescue workers, first responders, lineman, etc on Monday, 12/20. If you cannot come to us, we will deliver to you! Comment below with a contact name and number and let us help you.
The library wants to help any child in Hopkins County that may need Christmas Spirit. We are partnering with the WTTL Toy Drive and Operation Save Christmas to help make this happen. The library is accepting donations of new toys until Tuesday, December 21st at 11am. Toys do not have to be wrapped — we will do the wrapping for you. Other locations that will be taking toys for the children that suffered losses in the 12.10 Tornado are WTTL Radio Station, Madisonville Garage Door, Grapevine Christian Church, Earlington Elementary, Southside Elementary, and South Middle. We will keep you updated on how you can help with the efforts to Make Christmas Happen for these children.
HCMPL is also increasing our Outreach staff and volunteers. Throughout the oncoming weeks, we will be out in the community and local shelters with board games, coloring sheets, grab and go kits, etc. Our hope is to provide fun and engaging activities for kids and families seeking shelter. If you know of any community centers, donation sites, or centers that would like to have us visit, please reach out to Ashley @ 270-825-2680.
If you know of any other way the library can help our community, please reach out and let us know.
