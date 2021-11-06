Madisonville North Hopkins’ football season ended on Friday as the Maroons fell to Logan County 42-24 in Russellville.
“It’s been an up-and-down season,” North head coach Chris Price Sr. said. “We were in a rebuilding year and Logan County is in a good place with their team. They came in as the top seed and they jumped out early. It was too much for us to overcome.”
Logan County took control at the start with two scores in the first three minutes of play to quickly go up 14-0. North was able to keep the Cougars at bay for the rest of the first quarter and finally got on the board with Nojah Jimenez kicking a 19-yard field goal to make it 14-3 Logan in the second quarter.
The Cougars found three more scores in the final four minutes of the first half as they went up 35-3 at the break.
Logan was able to start the running clock after recovering a fumble and taking it to the endzone a couple of plays later, but Anias Mitchell found Trevonn Smith twice — a 25-yard pass and an 85-yard deep ball — to make it 42-17 Logan County with eight minutes to go in the fourth. Traevon Civils added one more Maroon touchdown on an 11-yard run, but that’s all North’s offense was able to produce as the clock ran down.
“We wanted to finish that game for our seniors,” Price said. “Our seniors were the foundation of this rebuild. We only won one game and didn’t make the playoffs last year, this year we won three games and made the playoffs because of them.”
Going into next season, North will be returning a lot of key players.
“The good thing about this year is that we had a lot of young guys see some action,” Price said. “We’ll pretty much have most of our offense back, but we will be missing some key pieces going into next year. I feel confident because I know we’ll be a more experienced team.”
As for Logan County, they will advance and face Hopkinsville in the next round.
