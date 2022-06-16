June is Pride Month. Every year, during the month of June, the LGBTQIA+ community celebrates in a number of different ways. Across the globe, various events are held during this special month as a way of recognizing the influence LGBT people have had around the world. Why was June chosen? Because it is when the Stonewall Riots took place, way back in 1969.
Thanks in part to a donation from the Mad City Pride Foundation, HCMPL has expanded our LGBTQIA+ collection. I’d like to highlight a few of those options here for you.
• The Book of Pride by Mason Funk. The Book of Pride captures the true story of the gay rights movement from the 1960s to the present, through richly detailed, stunning interviews with the leaders, activists, and ordinary people who witnessed the movement and made it happen. These individuals fought battles both personal and political, often without the support of family or friends, frequently under the threat of violence and persecution. By shining a light on these remarkable stories of bravery and determination, The Book Of Pride not only honors an important chapter in American history, but also empowers young people today (both LGBTQ and straight) to discover their own courage in order to create positive change. Furthermore, it serves a critically important role in ensuring the history of the LGBTQ movement can never be erased, inspiring us to resist all forms of oppression with ferocity, community, and, most importantly, pride.
• Boyfriend Material by Alexis Hall. Luc O’Donnell is tangentially — and reluctantly — famous. His rock star parents split when he was young, and the father he’s never met spent the next twenty years cruising in and out of rehab. Now that his dad’s making a comeback, Luc’s back in the public eye, and one compromising photo is enough to ruin everything. To clean up his image, Luc has to find a nice, normal relationship…and Oliver Blackwood is as nice and normal as they come. He’s a barrister, an ethical vegetarian, and he’s never inspired a moment of scandal in his life. In other words: perfect boyfriend material. Unfortunately, apart from being gay, single, and really, really in need of a date for a big event, Luc and Oliver have nothing in common. So they strike a deal to be publicity-friendly (fake) boyfriends until the dust has settled. Then they can go their separate ways and pretend it never happened. But the thing about fake-dating is that it can feel a lot like real-dating. And that’s when you get used to someone. Start falling for them. Don’t ever want to let them go.
• Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan. Morgan, an elite track athlete, is forced to transfer high schools late in her senior year after it turns out being queer is against her private Catholic school’s code of conduct. There, she meets Ruby, who has two hobbies: tinkering with her baby blue 1970 Ford Torino and competing in local beauty pageants, the latter to live out the dreams of her overbearing mother. The two are drawn to each other and can’t deny their growing feelings. But while Morgan — out and proud, and determined to have a fresh start — doesn’t want to have to keep their budding relationship a secret, Ruby isn’t ready to come out yet. With each girl on a different path toward living her truth, will they be able to go the distance together?
• The ABC’s of LGBT+ by Ashley Mardell. The ABCs of LGBT+ is essential reading for questioning teens, teachers or parents looking for advice, or anyone who wants to learn how to talk about gender and sexual identity. In this volume, popular vlogger Ash Mardell, who embraces all pronouns, answers your questions about the post-binary world of the twenty-first century. With in-depth definitions, personal anecdotes, helpful infographics, resources, and more, Mardell lets readers know that it really does get better when we are empowered by information and understanding. In Mardell’s own words, “This book is also for allies and LGBT+ people simply looking to pack in some extra knowledge . . . a critical part of acceptance. Learning about new identities broadens our understanding of humanity, heightens our empathy, and allows us different, valuable perspectives.”
• My Awesome Brother by Lise Frances. My Awesome Brother is a children’s book that centers around a child whose adored older sister is pre-transitioning. We follow the child’s efforts to bring a smile to their sister’s face, and then revel in the joy both feel after the transition. It is written for children aged four and older, to start a conversation around gender diversity. It is a useful tool for families and friends of the transgender community. It can be read by people of all ages to gain an insight to the gender diverse world or read to children who are seeing gender diversity in their family or friends.
