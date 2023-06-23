I am nearly always a little conflicted in my soul at this time of year. Over most of the past fifteen years or so I have spent some time in Honduras working mostly in poorer mountain areas around the capital of Tegucigalpa. My views on Americans doing work there have evolved quite a bit in the past decade.
I have been fortunate to be in the homes of the very poorest and the not so poor of that nation. I have had discussions with preachers working with poor and middle-class churches. We have visited with educators and a few who are attempting to fund small businesses, which has the potential for long-term generational change.
What has not changed in the groups that I have been a part of are ways of thinking that I believe must be changed. Each is based on decent logic and is perfectly understandable. However, until they are thought through, well-meaning people will never see past “us and them.”
“They are just like us.” This is correct in the context of love and care for family. The need for security of food and shelter. It is true that we are all human beings. However, there are deep cultural processes that are impossible to see, much less understand, on a short-term trip. The concerns are the same, but the ways of thinking about those concerns can be very different. The danger of saying, “they are just like us,” is that we assume too much cultural similarity and make deeper and honest communication harder.
“Those people.” I hear this a lot. In the context of an American speaking about a “third world” person, it is nearly always an economic statement. This creates a superiority or savior complex in which respect for the way things are done is diminished. I, for one, am constantly astonished at the ingenuity and strength that I see, given the resources available. (Now, for anyone paying attention you may have noticed the previous sentence is an example of an attitude of superiority while complimenting “them.” See how hard it is not to “other” people. I see no way for me personally to completely rid myself of this. I do hope, however, to recognize it when it happens and challenge it.
“I thank God that I am so blessed. … (because clearly you have not been).” This one is hard as well. Of course, we are to be thankful for God’s blessings and use them to execute economic and social justice. However, to speak this aloud in the presence of the impoverished seems a little thoughtless to me. To walk amongst people who one feels are “less blessed” is a gross misapplication of the Sermon on the Mount and flies in the face of much of the message of the Gospel. Recall, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Don’t spiritualize this verse. Those whose spirit has been crushed by oppression of all types are the inheritors of the kingdom of God. The Beatitudes are the markers of God’s kingdom “on earth as it is in heaven.” If blessings are imbalanced and remain so for Christians, it is a signal that we have more work to do.
We are all part of a world that is full of imbalances and inequities. Governments may help or hinder correcting these imbalances. Governments by their nature define groups of people — by nationality, by citizenship, by race, by marital status, by income, by education, by wealth, by religion, and a myriad of other categories. This is done for reasons of taxation, eligibility to work or vote, and rights of inheritance or to make medical decisions. Human beings form tribes, clubs,
groups, cliques, and cultures. All of this makes the world a fascinating and complicated place to navigate.
Having said this, I would still argue that it is important to hold firm that there is no “them and us.” It is just “us.” Every group has a role to play. Every group does things that affect every other group. Understanding this puts responsibility on all of us to do what we can to fight against injustice and inequity wherever we see it, whenever we see it. It requires seeing all human beings having a common creator and deserving of being treated with honor and dignity.
In Galatians 3:28, Paul says in context of how Christians are to view each other, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus.” I submit that is how believers see the world. It is difficult to overstate how radical Paul’s statement was at the time. If we could get our heads around that, we would understand how radical it still is.
