A partnership between Visit Clarksville and the Oak Grove Tourism Commission will host the sixth annual Welcome Home Veterans Celebration beginning Thursday and running through Sunday in both towns.
The highlight of the celebration will be a concert by country music star Lee Greenwood on Saturday night in Oak Grove.
“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Visit Clarksville to celebrate and welcome home these amazing veterans,” Traci Cunningham, Executive Director of Oak Grove Tourism & Convention Commission, said in a press release. “We taste freedom every day because of the sacrifices and dedication they made to our country. I look forward to meeting these heroes and welcoming them to Oak Grove. Visit Clarksville has an amazing team and I look forward to partnering with them on future events.”
The five-day event includes a variety of free exhibits and activities.
All exhibits, including the American Veteran Traveling Tribute Wall, Field of Honor-Veterans Tribute flag display, General Tommy Franks Mobile Classroom & Road Show, and Cost of Freedom Tribute will be on display at Oak Grove Gaming, 777 Winners Way in Oak Grove.
All exhibits are free and open to the public from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 16 through 9 a.m. on Sunday, September 19. Ticketed events for meals and concerts will be available to show appreciation for the service and valor of America’s veterans.
“We are always excited to welcome visitors to the great City of Clarksville, and we are always excited to honor America’s military veterans, so this event is the perfect opportunity to say, ‘Welcome to Clarksville’ and ‘Thank you for your service.’ Have a great week and enjoy all our area has to offer,” said Clarksville mayor Joe Pitts.
A series of events unfold during the week, a Hero Breakfast Thursday morning September 16, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Clarksville will be paired with JROTC cadets, veterans and active-duty soldiers for a guided discussion and meal. Later that evening veterans and their families are invited to join the celebration for a picnic at 5 p.m. at War Memorial Park in Oak Grove.
Following the picnic, at Oak Grove’s Gaming, a remembrance ceremony & wreath laying at the American traveling tribute wall honoring the names listed on the tribute wall, Korean Memorial and Cost of Freedom Tribute will take place at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday September 17, Dave Carey, former U.S. Navy pilot will share his story at the Valor Luncheon and Recognition. Carey will remind his audiences of the power of the human spirit to triumph over adversity and that we always have choices.
On Saturday morning September 18, at 10 a.m. downtown in Clarksville, JROTC cadets, marching bands, military vehicles and floats will gather to honor our veterans with a very special Welcome Home Celebration. During the parade, five brothers who each survived tours in Vietnam: The Miller Brothers from Decatur, Ala., will serve as Parade Marshalls.
A closing dinner at Oak Grove Gaming on Saturday evening will take place in a beautiful room overlooking the racetrack.
Later that evening at the Oak Grove Gaming Amphitheater, local favorite Music for Mercy will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and Grammy Award Winner Lee Greenwood, who will close out the show 7:30 p.m.
Tickets starting at $15 are available on Ticketmaster.com or may be purchased at the gate.
To see details, keep up to date, and register for events online check out: welcomehomeveterans
