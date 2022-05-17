After leading midway through the 7th District Championship, the Maroons saw their lead slip away last night at Elmer Kelley Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Caldwell County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, but Madisonville battled back in the second. After a single by Landon Cline, courtesy runner Bryce Vaughn advanced to second on a passed ball and then came home on an error to close the score to 2-1.
After holding the Tigers scoreless in the top half of the third, the Maroon offense woke up in the bottom of the box. Landon Barton led off with a single. Then a walk by Ty Wheeler set up an RBI single by Cine to knot the game at 2. Wheeler would then score on a passed ball to put Madisonville ahead for the first time at 3-2 before Caldwell could end the inning.
Both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning with Madisonville still on top, then the Tigers flipped the script in the top of the fifth, scoring a pair of runs to go ahead 4-3. The Maroons got shutdown in the bottom half to head to the top of the sixth trailing by one. Caldwell would score another unanswered run in the top of the next inning to take a 5-3 lead that held into the final inning.
Caldwell County loaded the bases in their final at bat, but only managed to score one run to extend their lead to 6-3 head to the bottom half. The Maroons put two runner on in the bottom of the sixth, but failed to score,
The regional draw will be held later today. The tournament starts on Sunday.
