Saturday the Lady Maroons hosted the Lady Panthers of Daviess County in soccer but fell short of the win 3-2.
Lillie Carman and Morgan Spain led the Lady Maroons, each scoring a goal with assist going to Ella Knight and Kennedy Justice. Goalie Riley Seaton had eight saves for the Lady Maroons.
With the loss the Lady Maroons fall to 4-6-1 and are 4-1 in the region and 2-0 in the District. The Lady Maroons where back in action Tuesday night but due to publishing deadlines the game was not over in time.
