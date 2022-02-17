Runners hit “the wall.” Some sports fans get so accustomed to losing that it becomes part of their identity, enjoying seeing all the new ways their teams can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Those last two miles of a hike back to the car after all the sights have been seen can be brutal: the kids are tired, and the goal is to not have to carry them or make them cry. When finishing a renovation and it’s all done except the trim and the decision is made to get to it later — two years later. . . maybe.
Nearly everything we do in life has a point at which we must make a decision — finish or quit, keep a good attitude or contribute to the misery, push through the pain or fail. It is when we near the finish line that the danger can be greatest — we get distracted, we think the game is over (and the opponent comes back), we find out we weren’t as prepared as we thought to finish, or we are brought down by others who are equally discouraged.
I have consistently believed that the time of greatest danger and difficulty our society will have with the pandemic are months near the end and immediately after. Let’s call it the “fed-up” or “I’m over it” phase. To be fair this is something that has happened to us. We can (and have) argue about how much the various responses have made things worse, but what cannot be denied is that we have all been through it together.
It seems that, finally, we are nearing the finish line. This is a little tricky because we probably won’t know we’ve crossed it until it is well behind us. That in itself is a problem because some are saying we already have while others are still running hard. Even worse, some who think we have already finished are telling others to act like we haven’t. Then there are the obvious economic effects that we are seeing as a result of the policies of the past and current administrations.
It is time that we forgive and reconcile, which can be difficult when we are exhausted. It is time that we allow each other the grace to get through this end phase the best we can. It is time to admit that we all made mistakes in either facts or attitude. It is time to get back to living life without so much fear and condemnation.
There is no clear path through those things that terrify us (or enough of us to cause everyone to react). There is no way to be prepared for a journey that we didn’t see coming or that we didn’t want to take. That is why we have all been tested so much in the past two years. We still need to finish this well. I believe we learn our best lessons by finishing strong — whether we “win” or “lose.”
I think there are a few attitudes that will help us here. First, it is my job to help others without regard to which “side” they may be on. Choosing sides is in our nature, we’ve done it every time there has been a pandemic, a new vaccine, or an economic crisis — it is an annoying strength of human beings. Doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t help.
Scripture is full of stories and encouragements for the “fed-up.” Elijah, just days after a great victory of faith, was found cowering and scared in a cave. He was told to go and finish what he had started. (I Kings 19). In the chaotic and brutal period of the judges of Israel, Ruth was a foreign widow. She was told to do things the right way. She became the great-grandmother of King David of Israel.
On a less grand and more practical level, the apostle Paul encouraged people to walk by the Spirit (of God) in Galatians 5:25. What is important about this is that he speaks of making decisions and exercising freedom. In this chapter, “walking by the Spirit” is not some magical possession by God. It is being led by a different set of rules than those of doing whatever we want, when we want. He even suggests that living in such a way can sometimes be tiring. “Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due season we shall reap, if we do not lose heart.” (Gal. 6:9, RSV).
Paul’s statement is a universal truth which he applied to our spiritual lives. During this final chapter of “the pandemic,” let’s not let hitting the wall, or being tired, or being “over it” trip us up. Finish . . . strong.
