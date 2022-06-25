OVL Standings
North
TEAMW-L
1. Henderson Flash 15-3
2. Dubois Bombers 10-8
3. Madisonville Miners 9-9
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 7-9
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 6-12
6. Louisville Jockeys 5-12
South
TEAMW-L
1. Franklin Duelers 12-6
2. Full Count Rhythm 11-7
3. Fulton Railroaders 9-8
4. Hoptown Hoppers 8-10
5. Paducah Chiefs 5-13
