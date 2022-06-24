The Go Junior Golf Series competed Thursday, June 22, at Ben Hawes State Park golf course in Owensboro.
Hopkins County was once again well represented. Local results are as follows:
3 — hole divisions Boys 8-under
Scott Ralston 13, Sam Burden 17, Barrett Groves 21
Girls 8-under
Addelyn Tucker 21, Scarlett Sharber 21
6-hole divisions Boys 9-10
Will Burden 25, Jessiah Bottoms 29, Cade Williams 33, Brantley Groves 33
9-Hole Divisions Boys 13-15
Kolby Crook 43, Camryn Weidemann 64
18-hole divisions Boys 13-15
Jake Witherspoon 100
18-hole divisions Boys 16-18
Ben Dickerson 75, Addison Whalen 84, Gavin Sheets 85, Jonah Swift 86,
JT Witherspoon 91, Adam Rogers 93
