The Go Junior Golf Series competed Thursday, June 22, at Ben Hawes State Park golf course in Owensboro.

Hopkins County was once again well represented. Local results are as follows:

3 — hole divisions Boys 8-under

Scott Ralston 13, Sam Burden 17, Barrett Groves 21

Girls 8-under

Addelyn Tucker 21, Scarlett Sharber 21

6-hole divisions Boys 9-10

Will Burden 25, Jessiah Bottoms 29, Cade Williams 33, Brantley Groves 33

9-Hole Divisions Boys 13-15

Kolby Crook 43, Camryn Weidemann 64

18-hole divisions Boys 13-15

Jake Witherspoon 100

18-hole divisions Boys 16-18

Ben Dickerson 75, Addison Whalen 84, Gavin Sheets 85, Jonah Swift 86,

JT Witherspoon 91, Adam Rogers 93

