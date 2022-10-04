Monday night Hopkins County Central Lady Storm Soccer team season ended in the District Tournament to Caldwell County 1-0.
Goalkeeper Brooklyn Clark had a total of 10 saves for the game.
In a season that had its ups and downs the Lady Storm finished with an overall record of 10-6-1, with a record of 6-4-1 in the Region and 1-2 in the District.
Senior Priya Holmes led the Lady Storm in scoring this season with 20 goals, solidifying her spot in second on Hopkins County Central’s all-time scoring records with 88 career goals.
One big moment for the team was going to the Gatlinburg, TN and coming home with a championship trophy from the Smoky Mountain Cup tournament.
