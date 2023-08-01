Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats, Ivisic announced on Tuesday morning.
The seven-foot center is the eighth 2023 addition to John Calipari’s roster and bolsters the frontcourt after injuries being suffered by Ugonna Onyenso and Aaron Bradshaw.
Ivisic is an impressive big man with terrific size, mobility, skill and feel for the game. He impacts the game inside and out with his scoring on the block and ability to step out and make shots out to three.
While Ivisic is an incoming freshman, he is nearing 20-years old and brings with him plenty of high level international experience.
Most recently, Ivisic competed for the Croatia U20 team where he posted 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game in just 19.4 minutes while shooting 74.1% inside the arc and 34.4% from three.
He is a highly efficient big man that is a tremendous late addition for Calipari and the Wildcats as they work their way through an off-season marked by two big injuries.
Things were looking bleak for Kentucky just over a month ago but the return of Antonio Reeves and the late additions of Tre Mitchell and now Ivisic elevate Kentucky’s floor heading into the 2023-24 season.
As with many internationals making the move to the United States, it could take some time for Ivisic to adjust to the different style of basketball but when he gets settled he can become an important piece to the Kentucky roster this season.
