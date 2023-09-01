In an economic system such as ours, there will always be some tension between those who make things and those who own the businesses that make things. Occasionally it simmers up to a strike and in times past (I hope it stays there) into violence. We are fortunate to live in a society where these things happen and are, for the most part, orderly. Even if they are unnecessarily painful for those attempting to get a better wage. Love them or hate them, labor movements have made the lives of millions better over the last two centuries.
It has made it possible for people to have better housing. Until recently, it made it possible for the following generations to afford higher education if it was desired. Recreation for hourly or day-wage workers is more possible now. All of which has strengthened our economy. As with everything, we still have a way to go yet.
We all know that there is more to work than getting paid. Finding joy and satisfaction in a job well done can change jobs into a vocation. Learning a skill and getting good enough to teach others is one of the definitions of biblical wisdom. Paul encourages the Ephesians to work with their hands so that they will have enough to give to others.
The Bible consistently expects us to find joy in our work. It is a blessing which we are to enjoy. We are to do whatever we do as though we are serving God. This attitude helps us because it is much easier to serve the One who gives us everything. Ecclesiastes 3:22 tells us, “So I saw that there is nothing better than that a man should enjoy his work, for that is his lot; who can bring him to see what will be after him?” This is not a cynical view. It is a recognition that life is better when we can learn to enjoy our work.
Work also should have its limits. Recall that Jesus said that “The sabbath was made for man, not man for the sabbath.” The view of creation in Genesis tells us that God has given us this world to care for and work in. In those opening chapters we also read that God rested on the seventh day and that man was to rest one day a week as well. Work without boundaries is not good for us.
Work, whatever it is, is an extension of our thinking about God. For believers this means that the work we do is done in honor of the one who gives us life. For those who are blessed enough to be able to earn more than we need there is constant reminder that we are to be generous with those who do not have that privilege. For all the good of the economic system we have, there is still a massive amount of inequity. There are still many who are not paid what they are worth.
We are encouraged to do whatever we do as though we are serving God. When we have this attitude, our work becomes service to God. There is, biblically speaking, no distinction between “church” and “business.” If there is, then either one or both is being misunderstood. Our work is part of our “good works.”
In chapter three of his “Treatise on Good Works”, Martin Luther warns against limiting our good works to the things we do that are associated with “church.”
“If you ask further, whether they count it also a good work when they work at their trade, walk, stand, eat, drink, sleep, and do all kinds of works for the nourishment of the body or for the common welfare, and whether they believe that God takes pleasure in them because of such works, you will find that they say, “No”; and they define good works so narrowly that they are made to consist only of praying in church, fasting, and almsgiving. Other works they consider to be in vain, and think that God cares nothing for them. So through their damnable unbelief they curtail and lessen the service of God, Who is served by all things whatsoever that are done, spoken or thought in faith.”
