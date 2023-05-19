Hopkins County Thunder 9U and 11u played last weekend in USSSA’s Mother’s Day tournament in Evansville, Indiana.
Hopkins County Thunder 9U brought home the championship in the AA division. Hopkins County 11U brought home second place in the 11U single A division.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.