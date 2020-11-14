If I mention the name Scott Jennings of Dawson Springs to you, many titles associated with American politics would come to mind.
Jennings is an on-air contributor for CNN, writes for USA Today and is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the Louisville Courier-Journal. He is also a partner of Run Switch Public Relations, Kentucky’s largest public relations and public affairs firm and an adviser to Senator Mitch McConnell.
However, before he became an influential Kentuckian on national politics, Jennings was first and foremost a great baseball player at Dawson Springs High School.
Jennings was born October 26, 1977 into a family that was well known in the Dawson community. His mother, Kelly Fassold, had grown up in Dawson Springs and was a cheerleader in her younger days in Dawson Springs schools. Kelly was in an era, unfortunately, when there were very few opportunities for ladies of her age to participate in high school sports.
Scott’s father, Jeff “Tank” Jennings, was a two-sport standout at Dawson Springs High School in the 1970s. He played youth baseball growing up and played on the Panthers baseball team as a pitcher and first baseman through his sophomore year.
Jeff really made a name for himself, however, on the basketball court. His freshman team won the Three Rivers Conference championship and went 16-0. I was fortunate to get to play against Jeff and I can state unequivocally that he was an extremely strong and good high school basketball player.
While in high school, Jeff’s junior season of 1974-75 was one of the best Dawson Springs teams of that era going 21-12 under Coach “Stormin” Norman Manasco. Jennings’ teammates included Neal Shipp, Tim “Bird” Wallace, Kenny Smith, Scott Summers, Charles Ramsey, Joe Keller, Ronnie Adams and current Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley.
With this background, Scott grew up in a family that was involved in sports in Dawson Springs. Scott’s sister, Krissy Jennings (now McElfresh), is also involved in local sports as an outstanding basketball player in her youth and later very active in the Dawson Springs High School Band.
During his youth, Scott played basketball and baseball. One of his youth coaches was longtime Hopkins Central Coach and Athletic Director Kent Akin.
“I coached him in sixth grade basketball and baseball,” Akin said. “He was a neat person to coach as he was like talking to another adult at that time.”
In high school, Scott gave up basketball and became a dominant baseball player — and like his father, he was a first baseman and a pitcher. Scott was a great left handed pitcher in his day. One of his high school baseball coaches is now Trigg County basketball coach Chad Burgett.
“He was an incredibly intelligent kid who had toughness and was a power hitting first baseman,” Burgett said
Burgett knew Jennings had a career in the media and in politics ahead of him even at an early age.
“He was the rare kid who was a fierce competitor but also had the ability to keep it fun for his teammates,” Burgett said. “I think most people at Dawson Springs knew he would be a huge success in the real world after graduation.”
In his junior year of high school it became evident that Scott was going to be a college prospect in baseball. He also had tremendous academic credentials and the college offers were starting to flow in for him.
“In between his junior and senior season we went to a tryout/showcase at Transylvania and the Coach of Transylvania really wanted him to come there and play baseball,” Jeff said. “He was given an offer and a partial scholarship, which is all Transylvania could give you.”
During his senior season, however, Scott had to make that tough choice that many athletes have to make in high school. Do I want to go to college and play sports or do I not play college sports and concentrate on my academic specialty, and participate in academic endeavors that are not available to college athletes?
For Scott, a couple of crucial factors played into his decision to forego and not play college baseball.
“Scott was one of 10 people to receive a Coca-Cola National Scholarship and was featured on their Foundation’s magazine in 2006,” Jeff said. “One of the people interviewing him at the Coke interview in Atlanta was Elaine Chao. I have often said it was not Mitch McConnell that discovered Scott, but it was Elaine Chao.”
In addition to the Coca-Cola Scholarship, Scott was awarded and ultimately accepted a scholarship as a McConnell Scholar at the University of Louisville.
To say that the McConnell Scholarship is as good as gold is an understatement. There are 10 full tuition McConnell scholarships given every year at the University of Louisville.
There are 40 total students in the McConnell Center Program. They get to engage in international and domestic travel, have opportunities to meet and engage with prominent national, state and local officials of all political persuasions, and have access to the Center’s alumni leadership network.
The offer for Scott to accept the McConnell Scholarship along with the Coca-Cola Scholarship was too good to turn down and he ultimately had to forego a college baseball career and as the story goes, “the rest is history”.
Most people who know Scott will tell you that athletics and especially baseball was a major part in his life. Like all athletes, he enjoyed the competition but also learned lifelong skills from sports such as hard work, discipline, and the ability to work with teammates and coaches.
Today some people still remember Scott as a great baseball player. However, I would be remiss to not say that I still think it would be hard for Scott to stop “Tank” on the basketball court.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
