Friday night the Miners played the Louisville Jockeys in a close game but came up short, losing 5-4.
Ty Moody got the start for the Miners and kept the Jockeys scoreless for the first five innings.
The Miners got on board first in the fourth inning after Jackson Owen hit a double and eventually scored a 1-0 lead.
Louisville would flip the script in the sixth inning, not just getting on the board but taking a two run lead over the Miners. They would add one more run in the seventh to take a 4-1 lead.
Madisonville would add two runs in the eighth inning off the bats of Jackson Lindsey and Austin Baal to score Evan Liddie and Jackson Lindsey to make it 4-3. In the top of the ninth Evan Liddie hit a fly ball to left field and Gavin Kriegel beat the throw at home to tie the game 4-4. The Miners would not be able to hold the Jockeys in the bottom of the half after Hunter Strong laid down a bunt to score and take the win 5-4.
Saturday the Miners hosted the Franklin Duelers in a blow out win The Duelers would get on the board first in the first inning after Bryce Cape scored off the bat of fellow Dueler Jay Curtis to take a early lead 1-0.
Madisonville would answer back in the bottom of the half scoring four runs of their on including back to back homers from Jackson Lindsey and Jackson Owen to make it 4-1. The Miners added two more runs in the second after Jackson Owen hit a double scoring Evan Liddie and Jackson Lindsey to add to their lead 6-2. The Duelers scored again in the fourth after Nathaniel Lai singles on a hard ground ball to left field scoring Matt Jenkinson 6-2.
Jake O’Connell hit a homer in the fourth to score Jackson Lindsey to run the score up 8-2.
From that point the Miners kept the bats hot. Parker Stroh homered in the fifth and Eston Snider homered in the seventh scoring Stroh and Liddie to take the W 12-2. With the win the Miners move to 19-18 on the season.
Beau Coffman got the win for the Miners, he lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out two.
The Miners had a total of 14 hits and five homers for the game.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.