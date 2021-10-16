Billy Newton Herring, 84 of White Plains, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at his home.
Born April 18, 1937, to the late Carl and Muriel “Pete” (Warren) Herring of White Plains. He was a life long member of White Plains United Methodist Church. Billy worked as a coal miner for Island Creek and Green River Coal until retirement and was a member of UMWA District 12.
Billy was a 65 year mason with the Orphans Friend Lodge #523 in White Plains. He was an avid fisherman and he enjoyed gardening and farming. He was proud of his family and loved living close to them.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Joyce Knight Herring; and brother, Tom Herring.
Survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Lillian “Nan” (Whitfield) Herring; sons, Andy Herring and Mark (Kelli) Herring all of White Plains, Wade (Tina) Spurlin and Wally (Jody) Spurlin all of Michigan; 9 grandchildren, Josie (Everett) Mitchell, DrewAnn Herring, Blake Herring, Sam Spurlin, Nate (Corrie) Spurlin, Louis Spurlin, Joe (Cristina) Spurlin, Max Spurlin and Maddie Helms; and 2 great-grandchildren, Joan and Arthur Spurlin.
Service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Shane Browning and Bro. J.D. Graddy officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Randy and Sawyer Herring, Everett Mitchell, Blake Herring, Max and Nate Spurlin with Honorary pallbearers Joe, Louis and Sam Spurlin.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Childrens’ Hospital or Baptist Health Deaconess Hospice, information and addresses at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
